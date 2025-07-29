Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan film remains steady after VFX change, earns THIS amount

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 6: Actor Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit has registered a sharp fall in its earnings after its first weekend at the box office. On Tuesday, the film maintained its grip despite reduced occupancy in theatres.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 6 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit earned ₹83 lakh so far.

The live data is based on morning and afternoon shows. The final figure will be out after the night shows. The film’s current earnings could potentially double if it maintains its momentum.

The total earnings of Hari Hara Veera Mallu now stand at ₹78.18 crore.

The film had an overall 14.30% occupancy on Tuesday among the Telugu audience. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 12.96%

Afternoon Shows: 15.64%

Evening Shows: 0%

Night Shows: 0%

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 5, the film's India Net Collection was ₹ 77.35 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 105.25 crore while Worldwide Collection was ₹ 14.10 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 91.15 crore on day 5.

The film is directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna.

It stars Pawan Kalyan alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in the lead.

The film was initially criticised for its poor VFX and CGI shots. The film was silently re-released with tweaked CGI recently. Some portions of the film were also reduced, shortening its total running time.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu director reacts to poor VFX, CGI Talking about it, director Jyothi admitted to ABN that he knew beforehand some scenes weren't fully up to par before their release.

“Anyone will troll only those who are in the limelight. People only get views when they write about something famous. I do not take any of the negativity to heart. Every single day, I see something negative being written about Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This is not the first time a film has taken this long to produce,” he said.

Commenting on the criticism around the film’s VFX or CGI, he said that they weren’t ‘that bad’.