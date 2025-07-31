Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 7: Pawan Kalyan's film sees sharp drop, crosses ₹80 crore mark

Pawan Kalyan’s historical action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, wrapped up its debut weekend on a strong note, pulling in large crowds from the very first day. However, the film’s momentum dipped as it entered the weekdays.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, HHVM earned ₹1.25 crore (net) in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹80.35 crore. The film showed little to no growth compared to its Monday figures, signalling a sharp decline in weekday footfalls.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.