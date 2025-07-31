Subscribe

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 7: Pawan Kalyan's film sees sharp drop, crosses ₹80 crore mark

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 had a strong debut weekend but saw a decline in weekday earnings, totaling 80.35 crore. The film earned 1.25 crore on Wednesday, showing little growth since Monday.

Anjali Thakur
Updated31 Jul 2025, 07:03 AM IST
Hari Hara Veera Mallu crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 crore mark in India on Day 7.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu crossed ₹80 crore mark in India on Day 7.(Twitter)

Pawan Kalyan’s historical action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, wrapped up its debut weekend on a strong note, pulling in large crowds from the very first day. However, the film’s momentum dipped as it entered the weekdays.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, HHVM earned 1.25 crore (net) in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to 80.35 crore. The film showed little to no growth compared to its Monday figures, signalling a sharp decline in weekday footfalls.

 
