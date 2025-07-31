Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 7: Pawan Kalyan's film sees sharp drop, crosses ₹80 crore mark

Pawan Kalyan’s historical action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, wrapped up its debut weekend on a strong note, pulling in large crowds from the very first day. However, the film’s momentum dipped as it entered the weekdays.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, HHVM earned ₹1.25 crore (net) in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹80.35 crore. The film showed little to no growth compared to its Monday figures, signalling a sharp decline in weekday footfalls.