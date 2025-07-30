Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 7: Pawan Kalyan's movie falls further, mints THIS amount

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 7: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit is likely to record its lowest single-day earnings on day 7. The film completed its first week run at the ticket window on Wednesday. While it is still far from reaching the ₹100 crore mark in India, the film’s shows are being reduced with each passing day.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit earned ₹60 lakh so far from morning and afternoon shows.

These are the live data from the website, which are subject to change. The final figures will be updated after the night shows.

Currently, the total earnings of the film in India are ₹79.7 crore net.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu had an overall 13.35% occupancy among the Telugu audience on Wednesday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 12.51%

Afternoon Shows: 14.19%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

The film was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

While Hyderabad recorded the highest occupancy, the number of screenings has decreased compared to previous days. On day 6, Hyderabad recorded 430 shows for the film. On day 7, it came down to 418 shows. Similar decrease in shows has been reported in other regions as well.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 6, Hari Hara Veera Mallu's India Net Collection was ₹ 79.10 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 107.30 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 14.10 crore.

The film was directed by Krish. However, he walked out on the film and the project was finished by AM Rathnam’s son Jyothi Krisna.

Besides Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the film also has Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj and Bobby Deol.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a two-part film. The second part is titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu).

Hari Hara Veera Mallu re-release The film was criticised for its poor VFX and CGI shots after its release last week. The first weekend saw an impressive footfall in theatres. However, gradually the business of the film fell over time.

Recently, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was re-released with tweaked CGI scenes. Additionally, some scenes in the film had been removed, while a huge chunk towards the end was edited out of the film, reducing the overall run time.