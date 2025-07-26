Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office day 3 collection: Pawan Kalyan's film slows down after solid opening

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, featuring Pawan Kalyan, saw a box office decline on its third day, grossing 60.36 crore in three days. The film also stars Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist.

Published26 Jul 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 3 box office collection.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, witnessed a noticeable dip in box office performance on its third day after an impressive opening.

The film, which released on Thursday, has managed a total gross of 60.36 crore over its first three days, with Saturday’s collection coming in at 4.86 crore.

The period action drama made a thunderous start with a 34.75 crore opening day, the majority of which came from the Telugu version at 34.65 crore.

However, the momentum faltered slightly on Friday, which saw the film earn 8 crore across all languages. By Saturday, the collection further declined, pointing towards waning audience interest over the weekend.

Regional Breakdown According to Language

The regional breakdown shows marginal contributions from Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, with Telugu remaining the dominant force. The Hindi version contributed only 0.19 crore over the first two days, reflecting limited reach in the North Indian belt.

Theatre Occupancy Rates

Occupancy rates provide further insight into the weekend slowdown. While Chennai maintained a healthy average of 40%, and Mahbubnagar registered the highest at 41.5%, other key markets like Hyderabad (25.5%), Vijayawada (17.5%), and Vizag (22%) reported tepid engagement. Major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR) showed moderate occupancies at 20–24% and 21.5% respectively.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is one of the most ambitious period films in Telugu cinema, featuring Kalyan in a historical role that blends action, drama, and patriotism. While the film opened to fanfare and mass support, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, sustaining momentum into the next week will be critical.

Whether the coming days bring a rebound in collections remains to be seen, but early signs suggest the film faces a challenging road ahead to maintain its commercial edge.

