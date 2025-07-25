Hari Hara Veera Mallu controversy: Pawan Kalyan addresses HHVM boycott calls, ‘Please, go ahead’

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM), a historical epic by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, was released in theatres on July 25, with paid premieres on July 22. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol, it got mixed reviews but opened with a strong box office collection.

However, since the premiere, hashtags like #BoycottHHVM and #DisasterHHVM trended online. At a success meet in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan addressed the negativity.

The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh asked, “Is this a Quit India movement?”

“I’ve been seeing negativity around Hari Hara Veera Mallu and boycott calls for the film. Please, go ahead,” he said.

“I come from a small place in Nellore. It’s great that I am where I am today. I don’t know my worth. However, the confirmation of my success comes from people when they want to boycott my films,” he added.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly opposed Hari Hara Veera Mallu. According to the political party, Pawan Kalyan’s movie spreads anti-Muslim ideas using a made-up story. CPIM State Secretary Srinivasa Rao said no such person existed in history.

Rao blamed actor Pawan Kalyan for sharing fake tales instead of facts. The party wants cinemas to clearly say the film is fiction. Nevertheless, the movie already has a disclaimer that it is fictional.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection Hari Hara Veera Mallu started strong at the Indian box office on July 23. It was powered by Pawan Kalyan’s solid fan base. Even though the film got poor to mixed reviews, it set a new record for his best opening day ever, beating Vakeel Saab from 2021.

Advance bookings were huge. Premiere shows alone brought in ₹12.7 crore. The total box office collection on Day 1 reached around ₹45 crore, according to Great Andhra. However, other reports claim that the Telugu movie opened with ₹60 crore.

If true, it puts HHVM right at the top of this year’s Telugu box office after Gamechanger. As per Sacnilk, the Ram Charan starrer minted ₹61.1 crore on Day 1.