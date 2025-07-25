Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 2 box office collection: Pawan Kalyan’s film mints THIS amount as numbers dip

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit’ witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on its second day, Friday (Day 2), after a strong start earlier in the week. The film collected ₹6.17 crore on Day 2, bringing its total earnings in India to ₹53.67 crore.

The film, which opened with ₹12.75 crore on its preview day (Wednesday), gained momentum with a massive ₹34.75 crore collection on its official opening day (Thursday). However, the Friday dip suggests a cooling off in audience enthusiasm despite strong regional appeal.

The Telugu version continues to dominate the numbers, with minimal contributions from dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. On Day 1, the Telugu collection stood at ₹34.65 crore out of ₹34.75 crore total, indicating where the film’s core strength lies.

Theatre Occupancy for the Film on Day 2 In terms of theatre occupancy, Day 2 saw a decline across key regions. Telugu 2D occupancy was recorded at 17.75% for morning shows, 20.17% in the afternoon, and 27.21% by evening.

Among cities, Warangal reported the highest occupancy at 31%, followed by Mahbubnagar at a surprising 45.33%. Other regions such as Hyderabad (25.67%), Vijayawada (25.33%), and Kakinada (26.33%) remained strong. Meanwhile, metro cities like Mumbai (12.67%) and Delhi NCR (7%) posted much lower figures.

More About the Film Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Pawan Kalyan, the historical action drama is positioned as a major cinematic event. However, the sharp fall on Day 2 could be a concern for long-term sustainability, especially with the weekend footfall now crucial for the film’s momentum.