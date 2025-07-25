Subscribe

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 2 box office collection: Pawan Kalyan’s film mints THIS amount as numbers dip

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1’ experienced a significant box office drop on Day 2, earning 6.17 crore and totaling 53.67 crore in India. Despite strong Telugu collections, occupancy rates declined, raising concerns about sustainability as the weekend footfall becomes crucial.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published25 Jul 2025, 09:34 PM IST
Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol in stills from 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'.
‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit’ witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on its second day, Friday (Day 2), after a strong start earlier in the week. The film collected 6.17 crore on Day 2, bringing its total earnings in India to 53.67 crore.

The film, which opened with 12.75 crore on its preview day (Wednesday), gained momentum with a massive 34.75 crore collection on its official opening day (Thursday). However, the Friday dip suggests a cooling off in audience enthusiasm despite strong regional appeal.

The Telugu version continues to dominate the numbers, with minimal contributions from dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. On Day 1, the Telugu collection stood at 34.65 crore out of 34.75 crore total, indicating where the film’s core strength lies.

Theatre Occupancy for the Film on Day 2

In terms of theatre occupancy, Day 2 saw a decline across key regions. Telugu 2D occupancy was recorded at 17.75% for morning shows, 20.17% in the afternoon, and 27.21% by evening. 

Among cities, Warangal reported the highest occupancy at 31%, followed by Mahbubnagar at a surprising 45.33%. Other regions such as Hyderabad (25.67%), Vijayawada (25.33%), and Kakinada (26.33%) remained strong. Meanwhile, metro cities like Mumbai (12.67%) and Delhi NCR (7%) posted much lower figures.

More About the Film

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Pawan Kalyan, the historical action drama is positioned as a major cinematic event. However, the sharp fall on Day 2 could be a concern for long-term sustainability, especially with the weekend footfall now crucial for the film’s momentum.

Whether ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu 2’ can regain its pace over the weekend remains to be seen, but its performance so far has been a mix of strong starts and quick slowdowns—typical of star-driven regional blockbusters.

