Hari Hara Veera Mallu first review: Netizens find Pawan Kalyan's movie mediocre, praise Nidhhi Agerwal's performance

Hari Hara Veera Mallu first review: The much-anticipated period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, failed to impress netizens, who largely deemed it mediocre. However, Nidhhi Agerwal emerged as the silver lining, earning praise for her “outstanding performance” in the lead female role.

Advertisement

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period drama about an outlaw who rises up against oppression for the people of his land. It is helmed by the directorial duo Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krishna.

Here's what the netizens said: Social media users who claimed to have patiently waited for Hari Hara Veera Mallu were disappointed by its “uninspired storytelling, uneven visuals, and embarrassingly poor visual effects.”

“We were excited for this magnum the patience. Nidhi Agarwal's outstanding performance is wasted. We are not sure why this film was released. For those who were hoping for something exceptional, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a huge disappointment overall, (sic)” a user said.

Advertisement

“Overall, barring the relatively engaging pre-interval stretch and a single sequence in the second half, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is marred by mediocrity — plagued by uninspired storytelling, uneven visuals, and embarrassingly poor visual effects,” added another.

In a detailed review, a netizen called HHVM “a missed opportunity” for Pawan Kalyan to establish himself as a pan-India star. “Zero care has been taken on the looks of Pawan Kalyan; he looked very old and untidy. Romantic scenes with Nidhhi Agerwal, who's half his age, were cringe-worthy and tested your patience.”

“Pawan Kalyan seemed really uninterested in acting. He is no longer the actor we watched growing up,” the user said.

They also highlighted the poor VFX of the movie and lazy writing.

Advertisement

“VFX is much worse than what we saw in the trailer. Everything looked really cheap,” they said, adding, “Over loud music, lazy writing, back-to-back pointless battle sequences, lazy dialogue delivery from Pawan Kalyan make this a BORING watch!”

Another netizen said, “It’s hard to pinpoint where Hari Hara Veera Mallu truly derails, because from start to finish, the film suffers from some of the worst VFX and CGI work seen in Indian cinema post-Baahubali. What could have been a visual spectacle ends up looking like a half-hearted attempt built on hype and star power alone.”

“The production values are shockingly poor. In fact, even a basic AI tool with a free subscription could generate better visuals than what’s on display here. This kind of carelessness should serve as a wake-up call for the industry, technical excellence is not optional, especially for high-budget films of this scale,” they added.

Advertisement

“Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a massive disappointment. It had the concept and the potential to be a grand cinematic tale, but all of that is wasted due to the lack of technical skills and storytelling vision. This film stands as a reminder that audiences today expect, and deserve much more than just star power and hype. It’s time filmmakers treat their audience with the respect they’ve earned,” the user concluded.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu The narrative is rooted in a time when power struggles and revolutions shaped the course of history.

The actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a character who will portray a warrior fighting for justice in a turbulent era. The movie also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as reimagined Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, who plays the titular role, said the film tells the story of a heist involving the Koh-i-Noor diamond and sheds light on the tyranny of Aurangzeb.