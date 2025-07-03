Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer: Pawan Kalyan takes on Bobby Deol's Aurangzeb, wolf and tiger in epic fight for dharma

Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer: Krish and Jyothi Krishna’s period drama, starring Pawan Kalyan, is all set to release. On Thursday, the makers dropped the much-anticipated trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. The film also features Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer The trailer opens with a powerful voice-over, setting the tone of the film. Set in an era where Hindus were oppressed with unjust taxes, a hero rises for the oppressed, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Played by Pawan Kalyan, Veera Mallu travels from Golconda to Delhi on a mission to fight for dharma and confront the injustice by the Mughals.

Bobby Deol is introduced as the fierce and unforgiving Mughal ruler, Aurangzeb, who possesses the coveted Koh-i-Noor diamond. Veera Mallu, the rebel with unmatched courage, dares to challenge the Mughal empire and rescue Panchami, played by Nidhhi Agerwal.

Packed with action sequences, sweeping visuals and dVFX, the trailer builds to a dramatic climax as Veera Mallu once fights a tiger. It doesn't stop there; towards the end, he also comes face-to-face with a ferocious wild animal, most likely a wolf in the woods.

Watch trailer here:

As per multiple reports the trailer was screened across several theatres in in the Telugu states.

Reacting to the trailer, fans have shared their excitement for the film. A user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “Outstanding Trailer....Bomma blockbuster.” “powerful action trailer superb.......Vfx good,” one of many who hailed the VFX of the film.

One more commented, “Watching on loop mode. This is gonna be a huge blockbuster.”

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

The film is based on the life of the titular outlaw, Veera Mallu.

Besides Pawan Kalyan, Bobby and Niddhi, the film also stars Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj in key roles.

The film is helmed by Jyothi Krisna and produced by A Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production. The film music is composed by Oscar-winning MM Keeravaani while it is being presented by AM Rathnam.