Harnaaz Sandhu's dramatic weight loss for Baaghi 4 after being body shamed stuns internet: ‘Best revenge’

Harnaaz Sandhu, who made history in 2021 as the third Indian to win the Miss Universe crown after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4.

The 24-year-old actor, who earlier faced intense trolling and body-shaming for her post-pageant weight gain, has now left fans stunned with her dramatic transformation. Social media users are calling it nothing short of a “best revenge” comeback.

Watch the video here:

Harnaaz’s debut On August 22, the makers of Baaghi 4 released the song Bahli Sohni, featuring Harnaaz Sandhu alongside Tiger Shroff. While the song itself has created a buzz, it is Harnaaz’s drastic transformation that has become the talking point for social media users.

Also Read | Baaghi 4: Harnaaz Sandhu steals the show as Tiger Shroff grooves to new song

In the video, she is seen draped in elegant sarees, blending glamour with grace. Her toned frame, effortless dance moves and screen presence have drawn comparisons to a “new-age desi girl,” with fans flooding social media with praise.

A user wrote, “No matter what, her beauty shines through with her lovely smile and self-confidence.”

Another user wrote, “She gives me Priyanka Chopra vibes.”

“The best revenge ever,” the third user commented.

“Omg her expressions r so good !!! I think she will be a good actress nd atleast better than commercial ones of today,” the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user wrote, “She was looking beautiful, because she was secure and confident in that weight as well, which is ok!”

Meanwhile, in 2022, Harnaaz revealed that she has Celiac disease.

What is Celiac disease? Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition in which the affected person's own immune system starts working against the body. It gets triggered when one eats gluten. This disease can lead to malnourishment, loss of bone density, fertility issues, neurological diseases, and sometimes even cancer.