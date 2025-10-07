‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ turns 25 – Warner Bros. all set to re-release the film worldwide

A quarter of a century after ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ first cast its spell on audiences, Warner Bros. is preparing a year-long celebration to mark the film’s 25th anniversary.

The 2001 classic, which introduced millions to the Wizarding World and launched one of cinema’s most beloved franchises, will be re-released in theatres worldwide in 2026.

How will Warner Bros. celebrate 25 years of ‘Philosopher’s Stone'? The celebrations, which will run across all divisions of Warner Bros. Discovery, aim to honour the film’s enduring legacy while introducing the magic to a new generation of fans.

The company announced that the campaign will include special edition merchandise, retail promotions, and a newly designed anniversary logo, described as radiating the “magical glow of a Patronus.” This emblem will appear across new and existing product lines, bringing a nostalgic yet refreshed look to Harry Potter collections around the world.

“This anniversary not only celebrates the legacy of the original film but also introduces the magic to a new generation,” Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products said in a statement.

More about the film First released on November 2001, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone became an instant phenomenon. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film brought J.K. Rowling’s bestselling book to life and transformed its young stars — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — into international icons.

It also set the foundation for a cultural empire that includes seven sequels, three ‘Fantastic Beasts’ prequels, a hit stage production (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and theme parks across several continents.

Also Read | Harry Potter actress says she was barred from fan event over OnlyFans account

Now, 25 years on and 15 years after the final film, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’, the Wizarding World is ready for a new chapter. Warner Bros. is returning to Hogwarts once more, this time with an HBO television series that will retell Rowling’s books for a new audience.