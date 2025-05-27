Harry Potter reboot TV series: HBO announces newest Hogwarts trio Harry, Ron, and Hermione - check details

HBO has officially announced the three young actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley in its new television series based on the beloved books by JK Rowling.

Let's meet our newest magical trio - Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout.

Meet your newest Hogwarts trio - all set to take over your hearts Dominic McLaughlin will take on the iconic role of Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton has been cast as the clever and brave Hermione Granger. Rounding out the golden trio is Alastair Stout, who will play Ron Weasley, Harry’s loyal best friend.

The announcement was made on HBO's official Instagram handle with the caption, “Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter.”

The casting comes after a massive open call launched last autumn, where over 30,000 hopefuls auditioned for a chance to step into the magical world of Hogwarts. The final choices were made after months of careful consideration and screen tests.

Filming for the HBO Original Series is set to begin this summer. The show is planned as a faithful adaptation of the books, with each season covering one novel in the series.

Meet the rest of the Harry Potter TV show cast Long before the trio was announced, there were a series of other castings that had fans talking about the show.

Actor Paapa Essiedu, of ‘I May Destroy You’, ‘Gangs of London’ fame, will be stepping into the role of Severus Snape.

Janet McTeer, best known for ‘Tumbleweeds’ and ‘The White Queen’, would be Minerva McGonagall in the series. On the other hand, Nick Frost, previously in ‘Shaun of the Dead’ and ‘Hot Fuzz’, will essay the role of Rubeus Hagrid.

Last but not the least, John Lithgow, most recently seen in ‘Conclave’ will take on the role of the wise Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Fans around the world have been eagerly waiting to see who would take on the beloved roles. While the new cast have big shoes to fill, there’s growing excitement about seeing a fresh take on the wizarding world with a new generation of stars.