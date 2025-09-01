Warwick Davis returns to Hogwarts in HBO’s Harry Potter TV show

The Harry Potter TV reboot has locked in one of its biggest castings yet. Warwick Davis is officially reprising his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in HBO’s new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books. Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, he wrote, “I am so excited (and truly honoured) to share that I'll be returning as Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming Harry Potter television series. This feels like a real homecoming. Hogwarts has always held a very special place in my heart.”

Harry Potter show: Cast As reported by the Daily Mail, HBO also revealed several new additions to the sprawling ensemble. Elijah Oshin will step in as Dean Thomas, while Finn Stephens takes on Vincent Crabbe and William Nash plays Gregory Goyle. Sirine Saba has been cast as Herbology professor Pomona Sprout, while Richard Durden will appear as ghostly historian Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan joins as Madam Poppy Pomfrey. Leigh Gill, known for his role in Joker, will portray the goblin Griphook.

The series is set to air in 2027. Rowling is also attached to the project as an executive producer. Filming began this week on what the platform has billed as a decade-long retelling of all seven books.

Chris Columbus questions the remake Not everyone is sold on the project. Chris Columbus, who directed the first three Harry Potter films, said he was baffled by how closely the new production mirrors the old one.

Speaking on the Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Columbus explained he had seen photos from the shoot: “So, I'm seeing these photographs… and he's wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: ‘What's the point?’”

Columbus stressed he is not jealous, saying he remains proud of his films but feels it is time to move forward: “I did it. My feeling is, ‘okay, I've done that, it is time to move on.’”

FAQs Who is returning from the original Harry Potter films? Warwick Davis will play Professor Filius Flitwick once again.

When will the new Harry Potter series air? The HBO reboot is set to debut in 2027.

Who else has joined the cast? New cast members include Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas and Sirine Saba as Professor Sprout.

Why was Chris Columbus critical of the remake? He questioned why the series is reusing costumes and designs from the original films.