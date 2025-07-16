Harry Potter stars Emma Watson, Zoe Wanamaker banned from driving for six months. Here's why

Two stars from the Harry Potter film series — Emma Watson and Zoe Wanamaker — have been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding in separate incidents, according to PA Media.

Emma Watson fined for speeding in Oxford Emma Watson, 35, known globally for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, was clocked driving her blue Audi at 38 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone in Oxford, England, on July 31, 2023. She was not present at the brief hearing held at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where she was fined £1,044 ($1,400) and handed a six-month driving disqualification.

Watson’s lawyer told the court that the actress, who is currently studying at Oxford University, is able to pay the fine despite being a student. The speeding offence added three points to her license, which already had nine penalty points — triggering an automatic driving ban under UK law.

Zoe Wanamaker also banned for speeding Zoe Wanamaker, 76, who played Quidditch referee Madam Hooch in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, received the same sentence after being caught driving at 46 mph in a 40-mph zone on the M4 motorway in Berkshire in August 2023.

Like Watson, Wanamaker did not attend the hearing, and was also fined £1,044 ($1,400). She too had nine existing points on her license, and the addition of three more led to the mandatory six-month suspension.

Automatic bans under UK driving law Under UK law, accumulating 12 or more penalty points on a driving license typically results in an automatic six-month disqualification.

Both cases were handled separately but on the same day at the magistrates’ court in High Wycombe.

