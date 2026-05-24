Harry Potter to House of the Dragon: HBO Max reveals a packed slate for the rest of 2026

HBO is preparing for an expansive year of television, with the network unveiling a broad slate of upcoming projects ranging from fantasy epics and comic-book adaptations to documentaries and comedy series. A newly released promotional trailer showcased first-look footage and release details for several highly anticipated productions set to arrive over the coming months and into 2026.

Twelve titles in total appear in the preview, spanning everything from Targaryen civil wars to the halls of Hogwarts.

Here is a closer look at the titles featured in HBO’s upcoming slate:

House of the Dragon: Leading the charge is House of the Dragon. The third season of the high-fantasy drama will make its long-awaited debut on 21st June 2026 in North and South America, and 22nd June 2026 everywhere else. The season will consist of eight episodes and continues adapting George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, exploring events from the Targaryen civil war.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: Close on its heels is Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, arriving 26th June. The seven-episode sketch comedy limited series comes from Larry David and the Obamas. The premise: the Obamas wanted to honour America's 250th anniversary, but then Larry David called.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: July brings Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the latest extension of the Big Bang Theory universe. The show brings back Kevin Sussman as the titular character, alongside other beloved characters, and premieres on 23rd July. The new promo features footage showing how the upcoming entry will be completely different, filled with adventures and visual effects.

Lanterns: August is headlined by Lanterns, DC Studios' first television outing under its new "Gods and Monsters" chapter. Created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, the series stars Kyle Chandler as veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as new recruit John Stewart, and is described as a grounded, detective-style story inspired by shows like True Detective and Slow Horses. The series debuts on 16th August. Also that month, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks arrives as an HBO Original sports documentary series.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: Closing out the year in style is the event television of the season. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone reimagines J. K. Rowling's seven-novel saga into a multiseason dramatic series, with the first season tackling the opening novel. The show boasts John Lithgow as Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The trio of young leads is filled by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Following the first teaser released in March, which became the most-watched in HBO and HBO Max history, the series is set to premiere on Christmas Day, 25th December 2026.