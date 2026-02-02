Harry Potter TV series sets 'early 2026' premiere date

Los Angeles [US], February 2 (ANI): The much-awaited 'Harry Potter' series appears to be firming plans for its HBO launch next year. Based on JK Rowling's popular books, the upcoming TV adaptation has been stirring a lot of buzz since its announcement.

According to Deadline, the series is likely to premiere in early 2027.

"We've been saying 2027. I would say, to narrow it down to some extent, early 2027. And now you're going to ask, does that mean January, February, March, April, that we're not ready to say. I'll say early 2027," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, as quoted by Deadline.

Earlier in 2024, Bloys teased a potential premiere date for "late 26-27" before adding, "writers are just getting started so it's soon to talk about the airdate."

Earlier this month, Grammy-winning music composer Hans Zimmer was brought on board to helm the original score for HBO's much-awaited 'Harry Potter' TV series.

As per Variety, Hans Zimmer and his music company, Bleeding Fingers Music, will compose the score for the HBO TV series, which is set to debut in 2027. HBO announced the news on Instagram and wrote, "Ah, music. A magic beyond all we do here!" - Albus Dumbledore. We're honoured to announce that Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers will compose a new score for HBO's Harry Potter series. Coming soon to HBO Max."

One of the much-anticipated projects, the 'Harry Potter' TV series, is currently in production. The cast for the show has been officially announced, with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout set to take over as Harry, Hermione, and Ron.