Harry Potter’s Lavender Brown aka Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to ’clear debt’

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave who is popularly known for playing Ron Weasley's girlfriend Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, became the latest celeb to join OnlyFans. Confirming the same, Jessie appeared on her podcast, Before We Break Up, and asserted that she would be posting ‘sensual’ but not sexual content on the adult content platform.

Harry Potter star joins OnlyFans Jessie Cave made the announcement on social media last weekend. She said in an Instagram video that she will be offering “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff" on the subscription-based adult content.

"It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual,” she clarified that she won't be posting sexual content.

Jessie Cave on joining OnlyFans Talking about her decision to join OnlyFans, she revealed that she intends to clear out her debts with the money. She wrote, "One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

Who is Jessie Cave? Jessie Cave is a British actor who has worked in several theatres before foraying into the industry as a child actor. She studied Illustration and Animation at Kingston University, and stage management at RADA before applying for a drama school.

In fact, she received the Harry Potter role right when she was to enroll in the Oxford School of Drama.