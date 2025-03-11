Harry Potter’s Lavender Brown aka Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to ’clear debt’

  • Jessie Cave is popular known for playing Lavender Brown aka  Ron Weasley's girlfriend in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. She has now joined the adult content platform.

Sneha Biswas
Updated11 Mar 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Jessie Cave is best known for playing Lavender Brown in Harry Potter films. (Warner Bros Picture)(Warner Bros picture)

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave who is popularly known for playing Ron Weasley's girlfriend Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, became the latest celeb to join OnlyFans. Confirming the same, Jessie appeared on her podcast, Before We Break Up, and asserted that she would be posting ‘sensual’ but not sexual content on the adult content platform.

Harry Potter star joins OnlyFans

Jessie Cave made the announcement on social media last weekend. She said in an Instagram video that she will be offering “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff" on the subscription-based adult content.

Advertisement

"It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual,” she clarified that she won't be posting sexual content.

 

Jessie Cave on joining OnlyFans

Talking about her decision to join OnlyFans, she revealed that she intends to clear out her debts with the money. She wrote, "One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

Advertisement

Who is Jessie Cave?

Jessie Cave is a British actor who has worked in several theatres before foraying into the industry as a child actor. She studied Illustration and Animation at Kingston University, and stage management at RADA before applying for a drama school.

In fact, she received the Harry Potter role right when she was to enroll in the Oxford School of Drama.

Jessie appeared as Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. She was paired with Rupert Grint's Ron Weasley. Later she reprised her role in the last two concluding Harry Potter films. Post Harry Potter, she appeared in some episodic supporting roles for British TV shows.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentHarry Potter’s Lavender Brown aka Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to ’clear debt’
First Published:11 Mar 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App