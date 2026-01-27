Harry Styles 2026 Tour: How to get tickets to the ‘Together, Together’ global residency, prices, venue & more

Harry Styles has officially announced his much-anticipated 2026 world tour, titled ‘Together, Together’, in support of his new album ‘Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally’.

Harry Styles to tour globally in 2026 with ‘Together, Together’ The global residency run will span seven major cities across Europe, the US, Latin America and Australia from May through December 2026, giving fans around the world an opportunity to see the international superstar perform live.

The announcement marks a major return to touring for Styles, who last toured extensively during his “Love On Tour” run, which ended in 2023 and became one of the highest-grossing tours of that period.

Tour Announcement and Schedule Harry Styles’ 2026 residency comprises about 50 shows in seven cities: Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney. The longest stand will be in New York City at Madison Square Garden, where Styles is scheduled to play 30 shows from late August through late October 2026.

This New York residency is the only US stop for the tour and reflects an unprecedented commitment to a single venue, following from his previous record-breaking 15-night stint at Madison Square Garden, which became the highest-grossing single engagement in that venue’s history during his Love On Tour.

The tour will begin in Amsterdam in May 2026 with six shows at Johan Cruijff ArenA, followed by a six-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London in June. In South America, Styles will perform two nights each in São Paulo and Mexico City in July and early August.

After his New York run, the tour will conclude in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, in late November and mid-December.

Album and Supporting Acts Styles’ upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally’, is scheduled for release on 6 March 2026 and features a lead single, ‘Aperture,’ which has already been previewed ahead of the tour.

The album, produced by longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, reportedly embraces a disco-influenced pop sound.

The tour will feature special guest performers on select dates, enhancing the appeal of each residency. Acts confirmed include Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé and Skye Newman among others, offering a diverse set of supporting talent accompanying Styles on his world run.

Ticket Presale and Sale Dates Tickets for the ‘Together, Together’ residency went on presale starting 26 January 2026 for American Express cardholders, with fan presales opening on 27 January. General ticket sales for many dates begin on 30 January 2026, though some cities and shows have staggered timings.

For example, presales in São Paulo, Mexico City, Amsterdam and London started in late January, while general tickets for the New York dates are also scheduled in stages, with some later fall shows going on sale in early February.

For fan presale access in the US, registration through Ticketmaster is essential, and fans were required to sign up by 25 January 2026. International presale requirements differ: in Europe and Australia, fans can secure early tickets by pre-ordering Styles’ album from official stores before set deadlines.

Ticket Prices and Demand Official ticket prices have not yet been universally released, though third-party resale platforms were already listing early tickets at significant prices shortly after presales began, indicating very high demand. For example, resale listings on sites such as StubHub are seeing prices well above face value, reflecting intense competition for seats.

Social media discussions and fan forums point to mixed reactions about pricing and availability, with some fans expressing frustration over high costs and limited availability, particularly for New York shows where demand is exceptionally strong.

How to Secure Your Tickets To maximise chances of obtaining tickets for the 'Together, Together residency, fans are advised to follow the official ticketing platforms such as Ticketmaster, sign up for all relevant presales and monitor general sale dates closely.