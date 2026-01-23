Harry Styles announces 2026 tour dates, plans 30-night New York run

Washington DC [US], January 23 (ANI): Harry Styles has finally headed back to live shows, and this time he seems to be doing it in a big way.

The singer has announced a new global residency-style tour called Together, Together, with stops in just seven cities, but with a huge number of shows in each place, People reported.

On Thursday, Styles took to his social media account to share the news with fans and confirmed that the tour will support his upcoming album, Kiss All the Time: Disco, Occasionally.

The 31-year-old will perform 50 shows from May to December across Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.

New York will be the only US stop, and it's a massive one. Styles is set to play 30 shows at Madison Square Garden, which will also make it one of the longest single-city runs of his career.

On select dates, the singer will be joined by guest artists including Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee, Skye Newman, and others.

Ticket sales for the New York shows will start in two parts. Tickets for the August 26 to October 9 dates will go on sale on January 30, while tickets for shows from October 10 to October 31 will go on sale on February 4. Ticket sales for Melbourne and Sydney are scheduled for January 30, respectively.

Styles has also teamed up with charities like Choose Love, LIVE Trust, and HeadCount for the tour.

According to People, Styles also shared a funny clip of NBC News political reporter Steve Kornacki "breaking" the tour news on TV after announcing the shows on Instagram. Kornacki joked, "The map is beginning to light up here... This involves Harry Styles in something apparently called Together, Together".

The tour news came just hours before Styles was set to drop his new single, "Aperture", at 7 pm ET. The full album will have 12 tracks and is scheduled for release on March 6.