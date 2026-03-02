Harry Styles concert film set for global Netflix premiere alongside new album launch

Pop superstar Harry Styles is bringing his latest music era directly to audiences worldwide, with a special concert film scheduled to stream globally on Netflix later this week.

Harry Styles concert film set for global Netflix premiere The one-off performance, titled ‘Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester’, will capture the singer performing his upcoming album in full for the first time, marking a rare crossover between a major music release and a global streaming event.

The concert will be recorded on Friday at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, coinciding with the release day of Styles’s fourth studio album, ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’. The filmed performance will then premiere worldwide on Sunday, 8 March, at 7 p.m. GMT, allowing fans across multiple time zones to watch simultaneously from home.

The special will be included within standard subscriptions on the platform and will remain available for repeat viewing after its debut.

According to Netflix, the show represents the first time Styles has released a full concert performance directly through a streaming service. Produced by Fulwell Entertainment, the programme is designed as both an album launch celebration and a preview of the singer’s upcoming live tour, which is expected to begin later this year.

The new album, released on 6 March, arrives nearly four years after Styles’s Grammy-winning record Harry’s House, which secured Album of the Year honours in 2023 and cemented his status as one of the most commercially successful solo artists of his generation. Industry observers see the Netflix partnership as part of a broader shift in how musicians promote new work, increasingly blending streaming platforms with traditional touring cycles.

More about the album ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’ is Styles’s fourth studio album and has been developed over several years following the conclusion of his extensive Love On Tour. The project was recorded between 2024 and 2025 and produced by longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon.