Harshad Chopda recalls being sexually assaulted by ‘trusted people’ in childhood: ‘Never told anyone, I was scared…’

Actor Harshad Chopda opened up about his personal life in the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 and revealed his secret. He recalled a dark phase in his childhood when someone his parents trusted did things to him. Chopda said that he couldn't tell anyone about what was happening to him as he was scared.

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Harshad Chopda on being molested as a child In a segment of the episode, Harshad Chopda was asked to share a secret with the code word ‘childhood’. To this, he said, “I was around 9-10 years old. Our parents tend to trust other people with their children. Once they had left me with some trusted people, who were not only trusted by the family but by the whole community. As a child, I was a little submissive. In the night someone was rubbing himself on me. I was fully dressed it was just that someone was on top of me and rubbing.”

He added, “I didn't know what was happening. I was scared. I acted like I was sleeping. I have never told anyone about this before because I didn't even know what had happened. My pet name is Monu. He called me to the balcony to show me something for which he had to lift me. Then again he was picking me up and doing something which again I did not understand. I did not know how to question. I was scared.”

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“Scared of gay men” Chopda also urged parents to take care of their kids. “I want to request all parents, not to leave their children alone. Talk to your kids so that they do not hesitate to tell you things. For people like me, whatever happens we need to blurt out and discuss things so that the wrongdoer is exposed! Those people are still living their lives joyously and I am standing here with my… That's why I have a little bit fear when it comes to gay men. I don't hate them I am just scared of them. That's my truth," he shared.

Later, Harshad Chopda said that almost 99% of kids go through a similar kind of experience. He pointed out that the responsibility to protect kids from such situations lies with parents, ensuring that their kids are raised with love and care.

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Reacting to Chopda's story, fellow contestants Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor grew emotional on the show.

Also Read | After homophobic remarks, Ram Kapoor kisses Varun Laila Yadav on Lock Upp 2

What happened in Lock Upp 2 Lock Upp 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

The show is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

After several evictions, the show is currently heading towards its grand finale. It is set to conclude next week. The winner of the show will be taking home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, and Shreya Kalra are among the top contestants who are running for the final round.

New episodes of Lock Upp Season 2 are streaming online at 8 PM from Saturday to Thursday.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.