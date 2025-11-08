Harshdeep Kaur performs at Odishas Baliyatra 2025, calls it a 'great experience'

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], November 8 (ANI): Renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur recently enthralled audiences with her soulful performance at the historic Baliyatra 2025 fair in Cuttack.

Speaking to the media, Harshdeep shared her experience of being a part of the Baliyatra fair and expressed delight.

"It was a great experience. You can see the happiness on my face. The audience as well as the fair was amazing," she said.

Harshdeep added how she has previously performed in various places across the state, including Bhubaneshwar and Jajpur. "I was in disbelief after entering the fair. The decorations, the stalls and everything else looked so beautiful. I would like to visit the fair with my family and not as an artist," she added.

Baliyatra, one of Odisha's most celebrated cultural festivals, is being held this year from November 5 to 12, with a possibility of a one-day extension pending state government approval.

The 2025 edition is themed "Cuttack in Cuttack--Celebrating Odia Language and Literature," aiming to promote and preserve the state's literary and cultural heritage.

Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said, "Baliyatra is from November 5th to 12th, with a possible one-day extension if the state government approves. The event will feature performances from Bollywood and Hollywood, but this year's main theme is to promote the Odia language and literature of Odisha. As part of this initiative, one lakh books will be distributed to children."

Collector Shinde also highlighted the "Experience Zone" event, which will showcase historical trade journeys, two anamorphic 3D screens displaying various scenes, and the release of 25,000 sal leaf boats crafted by Mayurbhanj tribals into a river, sending an environmental message while continuing tradition.

