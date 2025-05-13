Harshvardhan Rane justifies clash with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane on Operation Sindoor, standing up for my country

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane justified his clash with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane over her criticism of Operation Sindoor, saying that he believes in standing up for his country. However, he said, “Dignity doesn’t require putting someone else down.”

Operation Sindoor was India's reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Hocane's strong-worded criticism of India amid the conflict between the countries led to a heated war of words between the Sanam Teri Kasam co-stars.

In an interview with Filmfare, Rane, who wasn't shocked by Hocane's reactions, said that he believes in stepping back immediately in such situations.

Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane refuses Sanam Teri Kasam 2 with Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane

“It wasn’t shocking- this isn’t new. My immediate and continued response is to step back. I have no interest in attacking her or her country, which is why I haven’t used a single adjective against her and her country.”

“I intend to maintain that standard. I believe in standing up for my own country. Dignity doesn’t require putting someone else down,” he added.

Rane told Filmfare that his first reaction to Hocane's ‘demeaning’ statement was to “disassociate myself by respectfully declining further involvement with the individual”.

Also Read | Govt orders streaming platforms to remove Pak content

For the unversed, the Savi actor had announced that he won't be a part of the sequel of his hit film, Sanam Teri Kasam, if Mawra Hocane is cast as his co-star.

“I would do the same as a cricketer, as a businessman. Since I work in films, I am well within my rights to decline working with an actor who calls my country's actions cowardly,” Rane said.

The actor, when asked if he'd work with any other Pakistani artiste in the future, said, “Instead of speculating on the future, I want to be clear. I will gracefully step down from working with any actor who disrespects or attacks my nation’s dignity.”

Also Read | Hania Aamir addresses ‘fake’ quote attributed to her on Pahalgam terror attack