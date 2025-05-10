Harshvardhan Rane refuses Sanam Teri Kasam 2 with Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane after her anti-India remarks

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has announced that he won't be a part of the sequel of his hit film, Sanam Teri Kasam, if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is cast as his co-star. His decision arrived after Mawra shared a strong message criticising India amid conflict between the countries.

Harshvardhan Rane on Mawra Hocane Harshvardhan Rane took to his Instagram Stories and wrote on Saturday, "While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated".

In his next post, he shared a screenshot of a report featuring Mawra Hocane’s anti-India remarks after Operation Sindoor. It read, "Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all… may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo #PakistanZindabad.”

Harshvardhan added to the post, “I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, Kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable. Am okay with losing out on followers on Instagram, but wont allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing. Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hateful remarks about other country is not.”

Sanam Teri Kasam 2 Mawra made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam.

Previously, there were rumours about Shraddha Kapoor replacing Mawra as the female lead in Sanam Teri Kasam 2. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers.

Previously, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) called for a "strict and complete ban" on Pakistani artists from working in India.

“AICWA reaffirms its strict and complete ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers working in India. No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them,” their statement read.