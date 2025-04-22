Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwas Deewaniyat to be renamed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently busy shooting for his film 'Deewaniyat' with Sonam Bajwa.

On Tuesday, Harshvardhan took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS pictures from the sets, revealing that 'Deewaniyat' is a working title and it will be changed soon.

"Last 3 days flew by while filming extremely crucial heart breaking scenes of #Deewaniyat (which is going to be renamed)," Harshvardhan wrote.

He also shared a funny anecdote from the shoot about how a security guard stopped his car to enter the set.

"I been noticing @anshul300 a focused, sincere, proactive and committed producer these 3 days....everyday on set i observe him giving his best to make sure that this is my most heart wrenching romantic film... however I just have one complaint from yesterdays shoot in Mumbai, because of all his expensive fleet of fancy cars that he owns, yesterday the on set security guards inaware of me being inside, didnt allow my Innova (that i own) to go into the shoot compound, he said 'parking bahar karo' then I had to peep out and smile and then the guard started blushing, then for the whole day i teased that guard ...and obviously @anshul300 and co producer @raghav.sharma.14661 were unaware abt this funny incident," Harshvardhan recalled.

Recently, a motion poster of the film was unveiled. It features a hand holding a red rose. The video also included Sonam's voiceover.

In the video, Bajwa can be heard saying, "Tera pyar pyar nahi, teri zid hai. Jisse tu paar kar raha hai, woh har hadd ki hadd hai. Jal jaungi, mit jaungi, par khaati hoon main kasam--tere ishq mein jhuk jaoon, main nahi woh sanam. Tere liye mere dil mein mohabbat nahi, nafrat hai. Tujhe tabah jo kar degi, woh meri deewaniyat hai."Expressing her excitement, Bajwa wrote, "So thrilled to bring the fire of love to #Deewaniyat! An intense saga of passion & heartbreak, starring alongside the amazing @harshvardhanrane! Directed by @milapzaveri, produced by @amulvmohan & @anshulmohan under @vikirmotionpictures. Written by @mushtaqshiekh & #MilapZaveri. Rolling soon. Releasing late 2025! Can't wait for you all to witness this madness of love!"

