Harvey Specter returns in Suits LA: First look at Gabriel Macht’s comeback

Fans of Suits can finally rejoice as Gabriel Macht reprises his role as the iconic Harvey Specter in Suits LA. The highly anticipated return will take place in Episode 4 of the spinoff series, airing Sunday, March 16. NBC has released a teaser and official images featuring Macht’s debut in the new show.

First look in Episode 3 promo The end of Episode 3 featured a promo for the next episode, fittingly titled Batman Returns. The brief teaser appears to be set in the past, during Ted’s (Stephen Amell) days playing amateur baseball in New York. While sitting at a bar with his brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan), Ted encounters Harvey Specter, who introduces himself and orders three glasses of Macallan 25.

Power players face off In the teaser, Harvey and Ted engage in a brief but intriguing exchange. Harvey asks, “You want to play with me, or would you like to play against me?” to which Ted responds, “You think I couldn’t take you?” The conversation remains ambiguous—it's unclear whether they are referring to baseball or a legal battle, and whether their relationship began as allies or adversaries.

First look at Harvey Specter in Suits LA

Multi-episode story Macht’s return is confirmed to span multiple episodes, though details about his character’s role in the present-day storyline remain under wraps. While Episode 4 will feature Harvey in flashbacks, it remains to be seen whether he will appear in future episodes beyond these glimpses into Ted’s past.

Episode 4 synopsis The March 16 episode, Batman Returns, will see Ted and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) take on Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) in an effort to save Lester’s (Kevin Weisman) movie, though the legal battle may have consequences for his murder trial. Meanwhile, Rick (Bryan Greenberg) enlists Stuart’s (Josh McDermitt) help when a difficult actor is arrested. In the past, the threat of crossing a mob boss sends Ted seeking help from an old friend—Harvey Specter.

