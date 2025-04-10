Harvey Weinstein backs Justin Baldoni in legal feud with Blake Lively

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has publicly expressed support for actor-director Justin Baldoni in his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively and the New York Times.

Currently serving a prison sentence for multiple sex crime convictions, Weinstein told TMZ that he feels a sense of 'deja vu' watching Baldoni's USD 250 million libel lawsuit against the Times unfold.

He alleged that the newspaper manipulated evidence in both cases to fit a predetermined narrative.

The controversy stems from a December 2024 New York Times investigation titled "We Can Bury Anyone", which detailed alleged efforts by Baldoni's PR team to smear Lively during a dispute.

As per Page Six, the article cited text messages that appeared to suggest a deliberate attempt to discredit the actor.

Baldoni, who directed 'It Ends With Us', and his team have since filed a defamation suit claiming the messages were misrepresented, "cherry-picked," and stripped of context.

Weinstein said the situation reminded him of the 2017 case that also catalyzed the '#MeToo' movement.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault, or rape.

"Watching Justin Baldoni take legal action... hit me hard," Weinstein told TMZ, adding, "They did the same thing to me--cherry-picked what fit their story and ignored the rest."

Weinstein's original conviction in New York was overturned in 2024, with a retrial scheduled for April 15.

He is also appealing against a separate 16-year sentence issued in California for additional charges of sexual assault.

Weinstein added, "I should have had the courage to speak out back then. That failure still haunts me," as quoted by Page Six.

Meanwhile, the New York Times defended its reporting. Spokesperson Danielle Rhoades said their investigation into Weinstein's misconduct was "rigorously reported over many months," adding that the facts remain undisputed and Weinstein himself had acknowledged wrongdoing at the time, according to Page Six.

The legal dispute involving Lively and Baldoni is making headlines, especially with publicist Leslie Sloane named as a co-defendant in Baldoni's broader USD 400 million defamation and extortion case.

Sloane, who once reportedly discussed working with Weinstein, has denied any formal association with him and requested her removal from the suit, calling the case an attempt to "punish anyone who speaks out."

Lively, through legal filings, maintains her statements are truthful, asserting that Baldoni created an uncomfortable environment for several women on set.