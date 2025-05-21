Harvey Weinstein says he is 'wrongfully convicted,' former friends fear 'being cancelled'

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): As his retrial on rape and sexual assault charges proceeds in New York, former filmmaker Harvey Weinstein has publicly reiterated his claim of innocence in a rare on-camera interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the podcast episode marks Weinstein's first such appearance in nearly eight years.

The timing of the interview is notable, as it coincided with the testimony of Jessica Mann, the final of three women to take the stand against Weinstein in the ongoing case.

The charges include allegations from Miriam Haley, who claims Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006, and Kaja Sokola, who says she endured a similar assault the same year.

Weinstein, a once-powerful Hollywood producer, began the interview by reading from a prepared statement in which he acknowledged personal failings but denied any criminal conduct.

"I believe women should be heard, but I'm wrongfully convicted," he said, adding, "Justice demands a clear, honest look at each case, and I am here for fairness and the truth," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I made mistakes, no question about it. I hurt my family, cheated on my wife, and I regret that deeply. But I did not commit these crimes. I swear that before God, my family, and everyone watching," the former Hollywood mogul said.

According to what sources familiar with the situation told The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein's legal team had no prior knowledge of the interview.

His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said discussions are still ongoing regarding whether Weinstein will testify in court.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case by May 28.

During the conversation, Weinstein expressed frustration that former friends and associates had distanced themselves out of fear of public backlash.

"They're scared of being cancelled, scared they won't work again," he said, noting that attempts to get acquaintances to testify on his behalf were unsuccessful.

He also addressed allegations made by Gwyneth Paltrow, who previously said Weinstein made an unwanted advance early in her career.

Weinstein admitted to making a pass, but denied any physical misconduct. "I said, 'I'd love you to give me a massage,' and she brushed it off," he said, adding, "That was it. I didn't touch her," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein also decried being labelled the face of the #MeToo movement, asserting that the media, particularly The New York Times, unfairly targeted him.

He referenced the film She Said, based on the investigation into his misconduct, claiming its poor box office performance showed limited public interest.

"They wanted me in jail forever," he said, adding, "She Said flopped at the box office, and maybe that shows the public's lack of interest in this narrative," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite his historical support for Democratic causes, Weinstein praised Owens and podcast host Joe Rogan, both of whom have expressed doubt about the validity of the charges against him.