Has Sonakshi Sinha converted to Islam after marriage? Bollywood actor says, ’I respect them and their culture’

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about her marriage with actor Zaheer Iqbal and revealed why she did not convert to Islam before tying the knot. Sonakshi and Zaheer opted for a private civil marriage in the presence of their friends and family.

Their marriage became a topic of debate online due to their religious difference.

Sonakshi on not converting to Islam In an interview, Sonakshi Sinha clarified that neither she nor Zaheer forced their religion on each other. She told Hauterrfly, “We were not looking at religion. We are two people in love who wanted to get married, and that’s exactly what we did.”

“He is not enforcing his religion on me, and I am not enforcing mine on him. We never even discussed religion. We don’t sit and talk about it. Instead, we appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions in their home, and I have mine. I respect them and their culture, just as they respect me and my family. That’s how it should be,” the Dabangg actor added.

She also added, "There was never a question of conversion. We love each other, and that was enough.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal dated for 7 long, but never admitted to their dating rumours in public. Instead, they refered to each other as best friends. They got married last year as per the Special Marriage Act in a private ceremony which took place at Sonakshi's Bandra apartment.

Before the wedding, reports claimed that Sonakshi's father, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was not happy with Sonakshi's wedding decision due to the religious difference. However, these rumours were dismissed by the family when Shatrughan attended the wedding and gave Sonakshi and Zaheer his blessings.

Sonakshi's brothers Luv and Kussh skipped the actor's wedding.