Has Taylor Swift written ‘Cancelled’ for Blake Lively? Fans think so

The release of Taylor Swift’s latest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, has sent her fans—better known as Swifties—into a frenzy of speculation and analysis.

Has Taylor Swift written ‘Cancelled’ for Blake Lively? As with every new project from the pop icon, listeners are searching for hidden meanings and subtle nods to real-life relationships. This time, their attention has turned to actress Blake Lively, one of Taylor Swift’s long-time celebrity friends.

Rumours of a fallout between the two have been circulating since Justin Baldoni and ‘It Ends With Us’ fiasco.

Fans believe that the song Cancelled hints at tension between Swift and Lively. The lyric, “Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I liked them cloaked Gucci and in scandal,” has caught the eyes and ears of many, especially since Lively was famously the face of Gucci Première in 2012.

The “scandal” reference has further fuelled speculation, as the actress was recently caught in controversy surrounding her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Social media is brimming with theories. One post on X (formerly Twitter) shared a side-by-side photo comparing the album’s cover art to a Spotify image used for Cancelled, suggesting deliberate visual parallels linked to Lively.

Fans claim even Swift’s wardrobe choices might be sending messages—particularly the bracelet she wore to the It Ends With Us premiere last year, a design said to have been made exclusively for Lively.

Internet reactions to Taylor Swift's ‘Cancelled!’ The online reactions are divided. One fan wrote, “Taylor Swift saying f*** everyone who said she had to drop Blake Lively and ‘Cancelled’ basically being a defender song.”

Another expressed discomfort: “Cancelled as a song is great and the lyrics slap but then I remember it could be about Taylor Swift’s MAGA and Zionist friends and suddenly I’m icked out.”

A third user added fuel to the fire, claiming, “One more proof that ‘CANCELLED!’ was written about Blake Lively: Taylor Swift wore the exact same bracelet, that was made exclusively for Blake Lively, to wear on ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere, last year.”