'Have fun with it': David Corenswet receives encouragement from Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin ahead of Superman debut

David Corenswet, the actor stepping into the role of Superman in James Gunn’s upcoming DC reboot Superman (2025), has revealed he received heartfelt encouragement from two of the most recent actors to don the cape—Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin.

Speaking to Heart, Corenswet shared that both Cavill and Hoechlin reached out through personal letters, welcoming him into the Superman legacy and offering warm words of advice — or rather, a lack of it, in true Superman fashion.

“I had the pleasure of exchanging letters with two previous Supermans, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin. They were very encouraging and we had a lovely exchange and I’m excited to meet them one day. It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together,” he said.

“Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try to give you any tips.’ And I think that’s a very Superman thing,” Corenswet added. “They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of, you know, have fun with it. Which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too.”

About Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin's Superman Henry Cavill first appeared as Superman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ (2013), ushering in a darker, more brooding take on the character that defined DC’s cinematic direction for nearly a decade. Cavill’s Superman was known for his inner conflict and realism, and while his departure from the role disappointed many fans, he remains a beloved figure in the Superman canon.

Tyler Hoechlin, meanwhile, has portrayed Superman on television since 2016, first appearing in ‘Supergirl’ before leading his own series ‘Superman & Lois’ on The CW. Hoechlin's portrayal has been praised for capturing Clark Kent's balance of humility, strength, and paternal warmth, grounding the character in both superheroics and family life.