Soon after the calendar turned to March 11 in India, Deepika Padukone surprised fans by posting glamorous photos on Instagram, instantly drawing attention and praise.

The 39-year-old actress, also the first Indian house ambassador for luxury brand Louis Vuitton, shared snapshots from her Parisian fashion outing. Dressed in a beige oversized blazer dress from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 collection, Deepika looked stunning with its puffed shoulders, double white collar and structured silhouette.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she completed her high-fashion look with an oversized white hat, black leather gloves, a statement handbag, sheer black stockings, and pointed black pumps. The post captivated her followers, further cementing Deepika’s global fashion icon status.

Her husband, Ranveer Singh, could not resist commenting on the photos. “Lord have mercy on me,” wrote the Bollywood actor.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding in Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. The celebrations took place at the stunning Villa del Balbianello, overlooking the picturesque Lake Como.

Deepika became a mother in September 2024. The Bollywood couple has named their daughter Dua, meaning prayer.

The Parish Fashion Week 2025 attracted several Hollywood A-listers, including Jessica Alba, Emma Stone and Ana de Armas. Alicia Vikander, Katie Holmes and Sophie Turner also attended the event.

Reactions from Bollywood Bollywood celebrities and social media users reacted to Deepika Padukone’s photos with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Veteran actress Revathy liked the photos, so did Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Nimrat Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. Rasha Thadani, Shanaya Kapoor and Tara Sutaria also liked the photos.

“What’s that ?? A hat ?? A crazy funky junky hat,” wrote social media influencer Orry.

Choreographer Karishma Chavan wrote, “All hail the queen.”

“Elegance at its finest, ma’am. Stunning!” reacted one user while another reacted, “Mumma is unstoppable.”