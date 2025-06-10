'Have so much love to give': Jamie Foxx tears up at BET Awards, thanks daughters for saving him after stroke, coma

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx broke down in tears as he accepted the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards, paying an emotional tribute to his daughters and sister who stood by him during his serious health scare in 2023.

Jamie Foxx overcome with emotion at BET Awards, thanks family Jamie Foxx, 57, spoke publicly for the first time about his stroke and coma, which kept him out of the public eye for several months. "When I saw that in memoriam, I was like, 'Man, that could've been me'," he said. "But I don't know why I went through what I went through, but I know that my second chance, I'm not going to turn it down."

Flanked by his daughters Corinne, 31, and Anelise, 16, in the audience, Foxx’s words brought them both to tears. Anelise watched with trembling lips as her father poured out his heart on stage.

"My beautiful daughter, Corinne, I cannot say enough about you," he said, visibly emotional. "You've always taken a backseat to everything. But when you needed to drive it, you drove. And you made sure I was here."

Foxx continued, "I cannot even begin to express the love that I feel from everybody out there… I have so much love to give… Just give me one more crack at this."

The Ultimate Icon Award was also presented to Mariah Carey, Kirk Franklin and Snoop Dogg during the ceremony.

Fan reactions to Jamie's emotional speech A fan took to X and wrote, “Jamie Foxx is one of the most talented entertainers of our generation. Hilarious comedian, incredible actor and gifted musical artist. Listening to him talk about his stroke at the #BETAwards2025 and his realization of how precious life is was BEAUTIFUL.”

Another person wrote, “Seeing Jamie Foxx get so emotional during this tribute is giving me chills. I am so happy for him.”

“It’s the fact Jamie Foxx really could have been on the memorial roll BUT GOD,” wrote a third user.

