Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka 2

Washington, DC [US], April 19 (ANI): After a long wait of over one year, Season 2 of 'Ahsoka' has finally arrived. The two teases came out of the Ahsoka panel on Friday night at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, reported Deadline.

The panel announced that the movie is set to go into production next week. Actor Hayden Christensen is coming back as Anakin Skywalker -- Anakin is the Jedi Master of Ahsoka in the series, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the major surprise came with the 'Game of Thrones' actor Rory McCann stepping in to play evil Jedi Baylan Skol after the death of Ray Stevenson

Also, Admiral Ackbar (Star Wars Character) is returning in the series and will be going head-to-head with Thrawn, said Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni.

"It took all of my effort to resist writing the line -- 'It's a trap!' Because I'm like, I can't do that, that would be so lame. Because this guy can't always get into traps. You'd think he would see it this time," joked Filoni as quoted by Deadline.

According to the outlet, Stevenson died in May 2023 before season one of Ahsoka debuted. He played a key antagonist who locks horns with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka.

Dawson worked with McCann 20 years ago in Oliver Stone's Alexander. She concurred with Filoni that when it came to filling in Stevenson's shoes, it boiled down to an actor and their eyes. McCann possessed that intensity.

Filoni got emotional when remembering Stevenson.

"Season 2 was predictably a big challenge because of losing Ray. I knew Ray from working on voice acting with him. It was a challenge for me to consider continuing for a while. But I have a wonderful support group in Jon (Favreau) and Rosario (Dawson)", said Filoni as quoted by Deadline

