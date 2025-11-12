Hazbin Hotel season 2 returns this week: release time, episode details and what to expect

Hazbin Hotel season 2: Fans of the animated series Hazbin Hotel are keenly awaiting the next two episodes of the show – 5 and 6 – in Season 2. This musical series follows the travails of Charlie Morningstar, the Princess of Hell, as she tries to reduce the overpopulation of the kingdom by rehabilitating sinners through the hotel she operates.

The series premiered in 2019 with the pilot, but it was in 2024 that the first season was telecast. The second season premiered on 29 October and four episodes have been released on Prime Video as of now.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 – Episodes 5 & 6: When will the episodes be released Episodes 5 and 6 of Season 2 were released on Wednesday, 12 November, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET, according to The Scotsman. Both episodes are now available for streaming on Prime Video.

The next two episodes of the show – 7 and 8 – will be released on Wednesday, 19 November, at the same time. These two episodes will be the season finale, with the last one being aptly named ‘Curtain Call’.

Hazbin Hotel’s popularity The appeal of Hazbin Hotel has led to it setting notable records of popularity. According to GuinnessWorldRecords.com, this show was the most-watched digital original show in the world from 1 February 2024 to 31 January 2025. The website also informs that its global demand rating was 74 times higher than the average TV show.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has an average Tomatometer rating of 89% and an average Popcornometer rating of 84%. Among top critics, it has a 57% rating.

Interestingly, Season 2 has a 100% rating on the average Tomatometer, based on eight reviews. The average viewer is a little less impressed, giving an 81% rating.

The show stars Erika Henningsen as the voice of the lead character, Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell. The voice for her partner, Vaggie, is given by Stephanie Beatriz.

FAQs What is Hazbin Hotel? It is an animated musical adult comedy set in the Kingdom of Hell.

When were episodes 5 and 6 released? On Wednesday, 12 November.