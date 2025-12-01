HBO Max December 2025: Heated Rivalry and more new shows, films and documentaries to stream this week

Looking for the best new content on HBO Max? This week brings a mix of drama, romance, mystery, documentaries and holiday cheer. Here are the top picks you don’t want to miss.

Advertisement

1. Heated Rivalry This new series follows two rival hockey players, Shane and Ilya, whose secret fling turns into a powerful romance. Created by award-winning Canadian writer and director Jacob Tierney and adapted from Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, the show combines sports drama with heartfelt emotion. The series premieres with two episodes, followed by weekly releases.

2. Picnic at Hanging Rock (Director’s Cut) To celebrate its 50th anniversary, HBO Max presents a remastered director’s cut of this Australian classic. Set in 1900, the film follows students and teachers from Appleyard College who disappear during a summer picnic at Hanging Rock. Known for its haunting story and beautiful cinematography, it is considered one of Australia’s most iconic films.

Advertisement

3. The Family McMullen A nostalgic sequel to the 1995 indie hit The Brothers McMullen, this film explores the romantic lives of Barry McMullen, now 50, his grown-up children, and extended family. Directed and written by Edward Burns, it stars Connie Britton, Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Pico Alexander. Expect heartfelt moments, humor, and unexpected romantic twists.

4. Love, Lizzo This short documentary shows superstar Lizzo’s journey from a simple start to worldwide fame. Fans get a look behind the scenes at the challenges, victories, and special moments that shaped her career and personal life.

5. Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty This true-crime mini-series follows the investigation of lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son. The series explores shocking family secrets and the famous case that garnered national attention.

Advertisement

6. Holiday Harmony A feel-good holiday film about a young musician whose van breaks down in a small town just before Christmas. Stuck in an unfamiliar place, she discovers friendship, romance, and holiday magic.

7. Thoughts and Prayers Thoughts and Prayers examines America’s $3 billion school safety industry, showing the real effects on students and teachers.

8. Wild Cherry Wild Cherry is a coming-of-age drama about mothers and daughters navigating privilege, power, and social media.