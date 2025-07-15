HBO unveils first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter as filming begins in the UK

HBO has released the first official image from its much-anticipated television adaptation of Harry Potter, marking the beginning of production at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom.

The image introduces Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, the 11-year-old actor stepping into the iconic role first made famous by Daniel Radcliffe.

McLaughlin will be joined by Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, forming the new generation of Hogwarts’ beloved trio. The young actors were selected following an extensive casting search of British children aged 9 to 11.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” said executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who introduced the trio in May.

They also added, “We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Additional cast announcements include Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, and Anton Lesser as wandmaker Garrick Ollivander.

More about the upcoming HBO show The series is described as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling novels, with one season dedicated to each book. According to HBO, the show promises to be “full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years.”

The ensemble also features John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Other cast members include Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

The series is being executive-produced by J.K. Rowling, with Francesca Gardiner also serving as writer. Mark Mylod, best known for his work on ‘Succession’, is among the directors attached to the project.