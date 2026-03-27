HBO’s Harry Potter reboot: Arabella Stanton to Paapa Essiedu - full cast guide and who plays each iconic character

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series marks a full-scale reboot of J. K. Rowling’s widely read books, with an entirely new cast stepping into roles made famous by the film franchise. The show is planned as a long-form adaptation, with each season covering one book, allowing for greater narrative depth and character development.

The casting has drawn significant attention, particularly as a new generation of actors takes over iconic roles previously played by globally recognised stars. Below is a detailed guide to the principal cast and the characters they portray.

Take a look at Harry Potter's new cast Harry Potter: Dominic McLaughlin Harry Potter remains the emotional core of the story, an orphan who discovers his magical heritage and enters a world far larger than he imagined. His journey is marked by courage, loss and a growing understanding of responsibility. The television format is expected to explore his early life and internal struggles in greater detail than the films allowed.

McLaughlin is a newcomer, selected after a wide casting search. His casting signals a shift towards a more grounded and age-appropriate portrayal of the character.

In the film franchise, Harry was played by Daniel Radcliffe, whose performance became closely associated with the role. The series aims to present a more layered interpretation, closer to the tone of the books.

Hermione Granger: Arabella Stanton Hermione Granger is defined by intelligence, discipline and moral clarity. She often serves as the strategic thinker within the central trio, relying on knowledge and reason to solve problems. The series is expected to explore her background and emotional depth, including her experiences as a Muggle-born witch.

Stanton brings stage experience to the role, offering a fresh interpretation. In the films, Hermione was previously portrayed by Emma Watson, whose performance balanced intellect with emotional strength. The new adaptation may place greater emphasis on Hermione’s activism and leadership qualities.

Ron Weasley: Alastair Stout Ron Weasley provides both humour and emotional grounding within the trio. Coming from a large wizarding family, Ron often struggles with self-doubt but demonstrates loyalty and bravery. The series is expected to restore aspects of his character that were less prominent in the films.

Stout represents a new generation of talent. In the films, Ron was played by Rupert Grint, whose portrayal became widely recognised. The reboot may offer a more balanced depiction of Ron’s strengths and insecurities.

Albus Dumbledore: John Lithgow Albus Dumbledore is the wise headmaster of Hogwarts and a guiding force in Harry’s life. Known for his calm authority and philosophical outlook, Dumbledore plays a central role in shaping the narrative’s moral framework.

Lithgow’s casting suggests a thoughtful and measured portrayal. In the films, the role was shared by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon. The series is expected to delve deeper into Dumbledore’s past and motivations.

Severus Snape: Paapa Essiedu Severus Snape is one of the most complex figures in the story. Initially presented as strict and intimidating, his character gradually reveals deeper layers of loyalty and sacrifice. The long-form series may allow for a more nuanced portrayal of his arc.

Snape was famously played by Alan Rickman in the films. Essiedu’s casting introduces a different interpretative approach, which has already generated discussion.

Rubeus Hagrid: Nick Frost Rubeus Hagrid is the gentle giant who first introduces Harry to the wizarding world. His warmth and loyalty make him a key emotional anchor. The series may expand on his background and relationships.

In the films, Hagrid was portrayed by Robbie Coltrane. Frost’s casting suggests a blend of humour and sentiment.

Minerva McGonagall: Janet McTeer Minerva McGonagall serves as Hogwarts’ deputy headmistress and head of Gryffindor House. Known for her strict discipline and deep sense of fairness, she is both a formidable authority figure and a quiet protector of her students. The series is expected to further explore her role within the school and her loyalty to Dumbledore.

McGonagall was previously portrayed by Maggie Smith in the films, in a performance widely praised for its balance of sternness and warmth. McTeer’s casting points towards a similarly commanding presence, with scope for added depth in a longer format.

Draco Malfoy: Lox Pratt Draco Malfoy is introduced as Harry’s rival, shaped by privilege and family expectations. His character evolves over time, revealing insecurity and moral conflict beneath his arrogance. The television adaptation is likely to explore these complexities in greater detail.

In the film series, Draco was played by Tom Felton, whose portrayal highlighted both the character’s cruelty and vulnerability. Pratt’s casting offers an opportunity to re-examine Draco’s arc with greater nuance.

HBO’s Harry Potter series represents a significant reimagining of a globally recognised story. By introducing a new cast, the production aims to revisit familiar characters while offering greater depth and fidelity to the original books.