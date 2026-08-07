He answered all questions with a smile: Jackky Bhagnani, Cyrus Broacha on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwats interaction at IIMUN event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Madhuri Dixit's husband and Doctor Shriram Madhav Nene attended the 15-year celebration of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) on Thursday. The attendees also praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who interacted with India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Founder Rishabh Shah during the celebration.

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On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction at the India's International Movement to Unite Nations event, Actress Madhuri Dixit's husband and cardiovascular surgeon, Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, said, "He did a fabulous job. My sincere congratulations because to bring so many people together, the entertainment, the love in the room, and also the people. The audience was just as good as what was going on on the stage. There are some moments which were phenomenal... The interview with the head of RSS, he didn't hold back. I was impressed."

Whereas Jackky Bhagnani was in awe of the RSS Chief's interaction at the event, saying, "He answered all the questions with a smile... After listening to some answers, I even thought that he was right."

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Comedian Cyrus Broacha also attended the interaction and said, "This is the first time such a meeting has taken place. I would say a bridge was built to connect the philosophy of our generation with that of Gen Z, and connection is the most important thing. If we listen to Gen Z, and if they also express their views in a measured tone, we can certainly achieve something."

In a comprehensive address at the 15-year celebration of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) on Thursday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat detailed the essential qualities of visionary leadership.

Speaking before an audience of students alongside IIMUN Founder Rishabh Shah, Bhagwat emphasised that true leadership centres on selflessness, character-building, and collective empowerment rather than personal ambition.

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During the interaction, the RSS chief anchored his definition of leadership in a traditional Sanskrit verse. "Patre tyagi, gune ragi, bhagi parijanaih saha, shastre boddha, rane yoddha," he said.

Bhagwat unpacked the verse into five actionable principles for modern leaders: Patre Tyagi (Generosity): A leader must give generously and support deserving individuals; Gune Ragi (Appreciation of Virtues): A leader must recognise, value, and foster good qualities and talents in others.; Bhagi Parijanaih Saha (Shared Success): Leaders must share all forms of gain--whether fame, success, or material resources--equally with their team and community; Shastre Boddha (Knowledge and Wisdom): A leader must possess deep knowledge, understanding the underlying principles and "science" of their domain and Rane Yoddha (Courage in Strife): When faced with challenges, adversity, or conflict, a leader must stand firm and act courageously as a warrior.

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Beyond the verse, Bhagwat noted that leadership ultimately means guiding people toward intellectual and spiritual illumination while actively creating future leaders rather than hoarding authority.

"So he knows all things, and he appreciates qualities (patre tyagi). Gune ragi--appreciate the qualities. He shares (bhagi parijanaih saha), shares with all others. Whatever he gets--fame, success, material gains--he shares. Shastre boddha--he knows the science. Rane yoddha--if there is strife, he is a warrior. These are the five qualities of a leader. And thirdly, leadership is to lead people to light--not only material but also spiritual," he said.

"For leadership, the first thing is you have to lead from within, lead by example. Leadership means running teamwork. Real leaders are those who remain behind. They work from within. They lead by example," he added. The RSS chief further said leadership should not be confined to leading others but should focus on developing future leaders.

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"Leadership is to lead people to light -- not only material but also spiritual. Leadership is to create leaders. It is not to lead by myself only. My leadership should create leaders," he said.

Bhagwat and IIMUN Founder Rishabh Shah concluded their interaction and question-answer session with a 'Clock it' gesture. (ANI)