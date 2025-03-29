’He climbed more than 8-10 steps...’: Salman shares how his father Salim Khan surprised the family at trailer launch of Sikandar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is busy promoting his upcoming action thriller 'Sikandar,' which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, opened up about his father, veteran film producer Salim Khan, attending the trailer launch event.

The 'Bodyguard' actor, while speaking to ANI, shared how his father surprised everyone at home by deciding to join him for the event.

The actor, who shares a deep bond with his father, said, "The love and respect he has earned are still intact. When I was leaving home to attend the trailer launch, he told me he would join me, too. Every member of our family looked at Dad and asked, 'What has happened to you?' When he came there, he climbed more than 8-10 steps to sit behind. He wanted to see the reaction of the press."

Talking about what fans can expect from Sikandar, Salman assured that the film has much more to offer beyond what is seen in the trailer.

He said, "This is just a 3.5-minute trailer. When you see a 2 hours 25-minute-long film, you will understand that this trailer was nothing. We cannot put everything in the trailer. There are a lot of things in the film that you are going to like... For an action film, emotions are very important..."

Apart from this, Salman was also asked if controversies have become a trend with every film release. Responding to this, the actor made it clear that he does not want any controversy surrounding 'Sikandar'.

"Arey nahin chahiye bhai humko koi controversy. Bohot saare controversies se guzar chuke hain hum. Humko nahin chahiye koi controversy," the actor said.

"And I don't think controversies make a film a hit. We've seen, in fact, that sometimes a film's release is delayed due to controversies, for example, from Friday to the next Tuesday," he added.

"Abhi bhi hain time bhai. 3 4 din nikal jaane do aur picture release ho jaane do uske baad bhi koi controversy chaie nahi," he further said.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.