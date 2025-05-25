'He had what most people only dream of...': Hansal Mehta mourns untimely passing of actor Mukul Dev

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Actor Mukul Dev's sudden passing at the age of 54 has left fans and industry colleagues in deep shock and grief.

Known for his versatile roles across Hindi, Punjabi, South Indian cinema, and television, Dev's death has left a void that is hard to fill.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who worked with Mukul in film 'Omerta', took to social media on Sunday to express his profound sorrow.

Hansal shared an emotional post on Instagram, reflecting on his close friendship with the late actor.

The filmmaker, who collaborated with Mukul on two unreleased films and a TV show, wrote, "As the weight of this loss settles in, I realise there's still so much more I want to say about my friend Mukul. I will miss him deeply. His booming laughter at our inside jokes, his unmatched gift for storytelling, that unmistakable voice... He acted in two of my unreleased films and a TV show, somehow in the shadows of it all, we became very close."

Their friendship, Hansal shared, was built on shared moments of both joy and struggle.

"We bonded over booze, broken hearts, and the foolish hope that things would one day make sense," Hansal said, reminiscing about their gym sessions together where they pushed each other through reps and regrets.

Their relationship, which spanned years, was marked by both professional collaboration and personal camaraderie.

Hansal, who has long been known for his candid expressions, further described Mukul as a man with immense potential who never truly reached the heights he deserved in the film industry.

"Mukul was devastatingly handsome--his presence could light up a stadium, his charm could hold a room in thrall," Hansal wrote.

"He had what most people only dream of: a dream launch, big directors, prominent co-stars. He had the look, the talent, the pedigree. But his career became a collection of missed opportunities and near breakthroughs. A story of what could've been."

Despite his promising beginnings, Mukul's career was riddled with missed opportunities. The actor's journey in the industry often felt like a series of "what ifs", decisions that, in retrospect, seemed to derail a promising trajectory.

Hansal Mehta reflected on how these missed chances chipped away at Mukul's spirit, leaving him with a sense of quiet resignation.

Behind his vibrant persona, Mukul was often struggling to come to terms with his unrealised dreams, a battle that he sought to drown in alcohol, according to Hansal.

Hansal recalled, "I think those what ifs chipped away at his spirit. Slowly, quietly, they filled him with a sense of defeat and resignation--an ache that often found its only solace in booze."

Yet, amidst these struggles, Mehta cherished their lighter moments, especially the joy Mukul found when he was acknowledged for his talents.

Mukul Dev wasn't just an actor; he was also a talented writer. Mehta fondly recalled how Mukul had given him the story for 'Omerta' back in 2003.

Hansal wrote, "He gave me the story of Omerta back in 2003. I remember the joy in his voice when the film was finally made, the pride when he saw it with festival audiences, and that infectious excitement when his name came up in the writing credits. Every time we spoke, he'd chuckle and say, 'Hansie, kya film banayi yaar. International. Soch bhi nahi sakta tha ki aisi film mein I'd have a writing credit. This is so good for me.'"

For Hansal, this writing credit was not just a professional achievement but also a personal triumph. It validated his place in the world of cinema, a rare moment of recognition for someone who had often been relegated to the sidelines.

Mukul's sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the Indian film industry.

Actor Ajay Devgn, who worked with Mukul on the 2012 comedy 'Son of Sardaar', expressed his shock and sadness via Instagram, saying, "Still trying to process it... Mukul It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who shared screen space with Mukul in the 1996 film Dastak, described the late actor as a "brother in spirit" and a gifted artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched.

Bajpayee expressed his grief on Instagram, writing, "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan...until we meet again, Om Shanti."

Mukul Dev's career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on both television and cinema.

He appeared in several popular television shows, including Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, and Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

His filmography also boasts notable roles in movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.