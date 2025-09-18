'He has a new take on filmmaking': Actor Lakshya on Aryan Khans directorial skills in The Ba***rds of Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is set to premiere today on the streaming platform Netflix, marking the debut of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in direction. Actor Lakshya, who is playing the lead role in the film, opened up about his experience of working with Aryan Khan in the movie.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is a star-studded web series which stars Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba and Bobby Deol in prominent roles, along with Lakshya in the lead role.

Lakshya, who broke out to fame with his debut film 'Kill', is set to play the role of ambitious outsider 'Aasmaan Singh' who aims to achieve success in the Hindi film industry in the series.

While talking about the series offer, Lakshya revealed that he first received the request for an audition from the makers when he was working for 'Kill.'

While speaking to ANI, Lakshya said, "When we were shooting Kilki during that time, Raghav and I got the audition. When I read the scene, which you saw in the trailer, 'Taare to bhut hah, par Aasamaan ek hai (There are a lot of stars but sky is only one)'. I got that scene for the audition. And when I read that scene, I felt a connection. I felt that this was me. It was like I was talking to myself. When I came to Mumbai, I had the same passion. I had the same fire."

However, the peak of excitement for the project in the actor came when he learned that the series is Aryan Khan's debut project and involves the active participation of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Lakshya admitted that he wanted to confirm his place in the movie before telling his peers about it.

"Then I was told that this is the debut of Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh sir is also involved. It was a different level of excitement. I wanted to shout it out to everyone. But it was so special that I kept it inside me. I was scared of losing the project if I disclosed it before the right time. I feel like shouting it out to everyone. But until it gets materialised, until I get a call, until the contract gets signed, I'll keep it inside me. It was a special moment for me," said Lakshya.

The 'Kill' actor praised the directorial skills of Aryan Khan, calling it a "new style" of filmmaking. He also expressed his wish to work with Aryan again for Season 2 of the project if it is made again.

"I liked working with him. Because he had a new take on filmmaking. It was a new style. Every actor has a weakness and a talent. He understood both. He turned the weaknesses into talents. It's a very good quality of a director. Like sir said, his upbringing is so good that he didn't look like a superstar. I liked working with him. I told him that if I get a chance to shoot this season again, even if I don't get a chance, I'd love to work with him. I'm just a call away. If he calls me for anything, I'll be there," Lakshya said.

Actress Sahher Bambba, who is playing the female lead in the series, recalled one of her best moments from the sets of 'The Ba***rds of Bollywood'.

While she called every moment on the sets of the series "memorable", the actress pointed out one particular instance during the making of the series that she would cherish forever. It was her scene with the superstar Salman Khan.

"Every moment was memorable because every time we used to go to the set, Aryan used to get a new idea. But as you saw in the teaser, Salman's cameo was the most memorable because we were shooting and I didn't know that his cameo was never on paper. And suddenly I saw him, and there was a scene with him that was the most memorable for me," said Sahher Bambba while speaking to ANI.

This seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.

The three-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer, which was released later, opens with Lakshya calling himself an actor who is supposed to create scenes after he was accused of creating chaos with his statements.

As the trailer progresses, actor Lakshya finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet, superstar Ajay Talvar, played by Bobby Deol, when he is cast opposite his daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma, played by Sahher Bambba.

Amid the battle of fame, Lakshya deals with several problems, including his rumoured association with underworld dons, as shown in the trailer.