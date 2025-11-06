'He is not pervy': Jennifer Lawrence on filming intimate scenes with co-star Robert Pattinson in Die My Love

Los Angeles [US], November 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has shared a fresh anecdote from her and Robert Pattinson starrer 'Die My Love'.

In a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show', Lawrence revealed why she did not require an intimacy coordinator while shooting the film's sex scenes with Pattinson.

"We did not have an intimacy coordinator, or maybe we did, but we didn't really... I felt really safe with Rob. He is not pervy and is very in love with Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird like, 'Does he think I like him?' If there was a little bit of that, I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. He was not like those male actors who would get offended," she said, as quoted by Variety.

Lawrence, who has been receiving much praise for her performance in 'Die My Love', also featured in a nude sequence in the film, which she had shot while being pregnant with her second child.

"I don't care about nudity. I'm not sensitive about it. I wanted Lynne to have total freedom artistically. I think being pregnant took a lot of, like, vanity anxiety away. Before 'No Hard Feelings,' I was dieting and not eating carbs and working out. I was pregnant during 'Die My Love'. I was working several hours and used to be very tired," she said.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, 'Die My Love' - a 2025 psychodrama features Jennifer Lawrence as a woman who descends into psychosis after her child's birth. Robert Pattinson is seen as her husband.