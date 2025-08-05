'He is such a champ': Hrithik Roshan praises Jr NTR’s ahead of War 2 release

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on Jr NTR during a recent public appearance in Sri Lanka, calling him ‘such a champ’ for his unmatched dancing prowess. The two actors are set to appear as rivals in the much-anticipated action thriller ‘War 2’, releasing on August 14.

Hrithik Roshan praises ‘War 2’ co-star Jr NTR Taking to the stage, Hrithik was visibly in awe of the ‘RRR’ star’s skillset. “Give it up for Jr NTR, guys. He is incredible; I mean, that man is such a champ,” he told the audience.

Roshan, long admired for his own dancing ability, revealed he was stunned by Jr NTR’s natural rhythm. “He is the first co-actor that I have worked with that does not need rehearsals when he dances. It is absolutely incredible (that) he has every step inside him already,” he added.

Hrithik also teased an exciting musical showdown in the film. “Yeah, we have this song where, I would say it is kind of a dance-off. But yeah, working with him has been an extraordinary experience for me. It has taught me a lot of things that I will now incorporate in my life,” he said.

More about 'War 2' Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘War 2’ serves as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘War’. Jr NTR plays the antagonist in the high-stakes action flick, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.