‘He is very hard taskmaster’: Raza Murad shares experiences of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Veteran actor Raza Murad, known for his stellar roles in Indian cinema, has shared his experiences of working with one of the most revered filmmakers in the industry, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a candid interview with ANI, Murad opened up about Bhansali's unique filmmaking process, his perfectionist nature, and why actors need to give their absolute best to meet the director's high standards.

Murad recalled how Bhansali, an admirer of the legendary Raj Kapoor, first approached him for 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' in 2013.

Advertisement

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a big fan of Raj Kapoor. He is also my junior from the institute, but he is much younger than me," Murad shared.

The actor fondly remembered their first meeting for the film, where they spent most of their time discussing the classic 'Prem Rog' and Raj Kapoor's approach to filmmaking.

Also Read | How Bhansali elevates the first encounter

Bhansali's admiration for Raj Kapoor was evident in their conversations. "He was very fascinated by Raj Kapoor and the movie Prem Rog," Murad said, adding, "His favorite film is Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He said that when it comes on, he leaves everything and watches it till the end. It touches his heart."

Bhansali's perfectionism on sets: Murad also spoke about Bhansali's perfectionism and the high standards he sets on set.

Advertisement

"He is a workaholic and a perfectionist. He is a very hard taskmaster. As an actor, if you satisfy him, you can work with any director in the world," Murad said.

"On set, he has an eye for every detail--from the clothes to the makeup, to the colors of the background. He is a visualizer. He wants exactly what he envisions, and there is no compromise in that," Murad added.

Describing Bhansali as a "genius," Murad highlighted how the director's keen attention to every minute aspect of filmmaking contributes to his films' immense visual appeal.

"I would call him a genius. He has a huge team that ensures no flaw, however small, goes unnoticed," Murad added.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate with Netflix for web series

He also recalled the meticulous care Bhansali took in selecting the right look for his character in 'Padmaavat'--even the smallest detail, such as the style of his beard, was scrutinised, with Bhansali personally approving the final choice.

Advertisement

On continued collaboration with Bhansali: On his continued collaboration with Bhansali, Murad revealed that he is working with the director again for an upcoming project, marking their fifth collaboration.

"Yes, the invitation has come for a new project. I think I am the only actor he has repeated five times," Murad said, pleased with the director's trust in his abilities, adding, "He calls me his lucky mascot."