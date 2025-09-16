'He questions everything': Bhuvan Arora shares how he prepared to play cop in Shachindra Vats Janaawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Actor Bhuvan Arora, who appeared in a supporting role in Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion', opened up about the intense preparation and personal journey involved in bringing his character to life in the upcoming crime drama 'Janaawar - The Beast Within'.

'Janaawar', a fictional investigative crime drama set in the restless town of Chhand, is directed by Shachindra Vats and produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Regarding his character, Hemant, Bhuvan said, "He questions everything, even God's existence. He seeks proof for everything, and his journey is about reconciling love, hate, and the extremes of life."

He explained the meticulous preparation undertaken for authenticity, including language workshops and physical transformation, which involved gaining weight to suit the character's environment. Beyond physical preparation, he said, "My journey as an individual was very different from the character's journey. To truly portray him, we researched the beliefs and lives of people from small communities. So, we did an in-depth research on that, Shachindra sir, and I sat at a very extensive level. It was a lot of fun doing it, because it was very different from what I did before."

Director Shachindra Vats elaborated on the story's themes, "'Janaawar' isn't just a crime thriller. At its core, it's about caste-based discrimination and identity. Crime is just a layer. The deeper story is about people breaking societal barriers to define themselves."

Bhuvan also highlighted the show's unique blend of mythology, discrimination, investigation, and human psychology. "Every character has a demon within--our challenge is how we control it."

The actor shared that the shooting location seemed to offer a spiritual support that enhanced the experience. "During the rainy season, there was no rain for us while shooting. Even a senior actor on set said we were blessed to film there," he recalled.

'Janaawar' promises to be a compelling blend of suspense, philosophy, and cultural exploration, offering audiences an intense, thought-provoking experience that balances entertainment with meaningful storytelling.

The series aims to provoke reflection on societal values. "If viewers come away entertained and also feel that hard work, identity, and empathy define a person rather than caste, it would be a victory for us. But at its heart, 'Janaawar' is crafted for entertainment," Arora said.

He added, "I also feel that after watching this, if you feel that a powerful person has a responsibility to protect a weak person, then that would be a good thing. If they feel that discrimination on any basis is wrong, then that would be a victory for us. But our primary objective in making the show is entertainment. So, I hope that when people watch it, they are entertained and enjoy watching the show. If they get a message from it, if they can change something in their life, or make it better, then nothing like it. That would be a big victory."

Joining Bhuvan in the pivotal roles are Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar Tham.

The streaming platform Zee5 shared the trailer of the series on its Instagram handle on Saturday.

The trailer introduces audiences to the town of Chhand, where Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora), a committed cop, is drawn into a chilling web of crime. A headless corpse, missing gold, and a vanished man shake the fragile peace of the town, forcing Hemant to grapple not only with a dangerous investigation but also with the systemic bias and personal struggles weighing on him.

At one point in the trailer, Bhuvan was heard saying that he feels more stuck as he tries to dig deeper into the case.

Known to many as Chhand ka Milkha, Hemant must navigate a maze of hidden secrets where every man carries a beast within--some succeed in taming it, while others set it free.

In the end, the trailer poses a question: who will be the hunter and who will be the prey?

Speaking about the trailer, Bhuvan Arora said earlier, "Janaawar - The Beast Within is the kind of story that tests you not just as an actor, but as a human being. Playing Hemant Kumar was emotionally demanding because he carries so many battles like his duty, his identity, his family, and his inner demons. The trailer gives audiences just a glimpse of the intensity and scale of the world we've built, and I can't wait for the audience to discover the layers of Hemant's journey through the story," as quoted in a press note by Zee5.