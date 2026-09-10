'He sends his good wishes': Helen accepts Salim Khans Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at Maharashtra State Film Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

On his behalf, the award was received by his wife and veteran actor Helen, who expressed immense gratitude for the recognition and the audiences’ love.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Helen shared, “I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him, and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite. His health is very good. He is a very strong man, and he sends his good wishes to all of you, to entire Maharashtra and India too."

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who was also present at the awards ceremony, shared details about the honourees.

“The 62nd Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards ceremony was organised at Ravindra Natya Mandir. CM Devendra Fadnavis presented the Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution Awards...This is the 125th birth anniversary of V. Shantaram. So, the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution Awards and the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution Awards were presented. Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar was awarded the Chhatrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award. Actor-Director Prasad Oak received the Chhatrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was awarded the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. Actor Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award,” he told the media.

On the other hand, actor Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the award to Rani at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi.

The actor spoke about receiving an award named after Raj Kapoor and said the recognition from her own people made the moment more special. “I think that’s what makes this moment truly special for me since I’m receiving this recognition from my very own people and from the place I belong to. To receive an award named after the legend of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor ji is, in itself, hugely humbling. And I truly hope I can live up to this honour,” she said, as per a release.