‘He was always laughing, a true gentleman’: Dheeraj Kumar's family issues first statement after actor-producer's demise

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan actor Dheeraj Kumar passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, PTI reported, citing a family friend.

Following his death, Kumar's family issued a statement, which read, “With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the passing of veteran actor, producer, director, and beloved human being Dheeraj Kumar on Tuesday, 15th July 2025, around 12 noon, surrounded by family...”

The statement further noted, “He was always laughing, always giving, and always present—for his family, friends, and the industry at large. A true gentleman, he was a father figure, friend, and guide to many. He will be remembered not just as an actor, but as a mentor, a gentle soul, and a true gentleman. We thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time."

The actor was suffering from severe pneumonia and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

"He passed away this morning at 11:00 am due to pneumonia at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was unwell and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday as he was having fever, cold and cough. He was admitted to the ICU due to his age," Kumar family friend Ajay Shukla, told PTI.

The veteran actor's last rites are scheduled to be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Wednesday.

Dheeraj Kumar career With a career spanning over five decades in cinema and television, Dheeraj Kumar starred and produced several popular films and shows.

He started his career in the entertainment industry as a finalist in a 1965 talent contest that also included superstar Rajesh Khanna and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Kumar acted in several Hindi and Punjabi films, including the 1970 film Raaton Ka Raja, along with supporting roles in movies such as Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Sargam (1979) and Kranti (1981).

Kumar was a notable figure in Punjabi cinema, starring in more than 20 films from 1970 to 1984.

In 1986, he founded Creative Eye Limited, a company that produced popular mythological and family dramas such as Om Namah Shivay, Shree Ganesh, Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati, Adalat, and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann.