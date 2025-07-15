Subscribe

‘He was always laughing, a true gentleman’: Dheeraj Kumar's family issues first statement after actor-producer's demise

Veteran actor Dheeraj Kumar passed away in Mumbai on July 15, 2025. Aged 79, he was a popular figure in cinema and television with a career spanning over five decades. His last rites are scheduled at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Livemint
Published15 Jul 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Veteran actor Dheeraj Kumar passed away at 79.
Veteran actor Dheeraj Kumar passed away at 79. (X)

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan actor Dheeraj Kumar passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, PTI reported, citing a family friend.

Advertisement

Following his death, Kumar's family issued a statement, which read, “With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the passing of veteran actor, producer, director, and beloved human being Dheeraj Kumar on Tuesday, 15th July 2025, around 12 noon, surrounded by family...”

The statement further noted, “He was always laughing, always giving, and always present—for his family, friends, and the industry at large. A true gentleman, he was a father figure, friend, and guide to many. He will be remembered not just as an actor, but as a mentor, a gentle soul, and a true gentleman. We thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time."

 

Also Read | Dheeraj Kumar, actor and producer, passes away at 80

The actor was suffering from severe pneumonia and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Advertisement

"He passed away this morning at 11:00 am due to pneumonia at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was unwell and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday as he was having fever, cold and cough. He was admitted to the ICU due to his age," Kumar family friend Ajay Shukla, told PTI.

 

Also Read | Stuntman Mohanraj’s death: Stalin asked to file murder charges against producers

The veteran actor's last rites are scheduled to be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Wednesday.

Dheeraj Kumar career

With a career spanning over five decades in cinema and television, Dheeraj Kumar starred and produced several popular films and shows.

He started his career in the entertainment industry as a finalist in a 1965 talent contest that also included superstar Rajesh Khanna and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | ‘Dil se dua karna’: Twist in Pak actor's death case; new viral audio emerges

Kumar acted in several Hindi and Punjabi films, including the 1970 film Raaton Ka Raja, along with supporting roles in movies such as Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Sargam (1979) and Kranti (1981).

Kumar was a notable figure in Punjabi cinema, starring in more than 20 films from 1970 to 1984.

In 1986, he founded Creative Eye Limited, a company that produced popular mythological and family dramas such as Om Namah Shivay, Shree Ganesh, Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati, Adalat, and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainment‘He was always laughing, a true gentleman’: Dheeraj Kumar's family issues first statement after actor-producer's demise
Read Next Story