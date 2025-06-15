'He was my biggest fan...': Anupam Kher shares emotional Fathers Day tribute to late father Pushkar Nath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher moved fans to tears this Father's Day as he paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Pushkar Nath, through a heartfelt video on social media.

Reflecting on the values and wisdom imparted by his father, Kher spoke candidly about the deep impact his father had on his life, both personally and professionally.

In a self-made video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Kher shared, "Today is officially Father's Day, but I couldn't find any quote or poem that could capture who my father was."

He described Pushkar Nath as the kindest father, someone who never raised his voice, not even once, and remained a pillar of positivity, encouragement, and gentle wisdom throughout his life.

"He was my biggest fan," said Kher, recalling how his father would praise even his weakest performances with pride.

Kher recounted how his father taught him one of life's greatest lessons: "Failure is an event, not a person."

This mantra helped shape Kher's optimistic outlook and his passion for spreading joy, which he now calls his life's motto, "The easiest thing in the world is to make someone happy."

The actor also shared a deeply personal memory of his father's final moments. Struggling to speak due to illness, Pushkar Nath attempted to write something down for his son.

Though his hand failed him, he ultimately whispered two unforgettable words in Anupam's ear, "Live life." These words, Kher says, have since guided every moment of his journey.

In the caption, he wrote, "My dad #Pushkarnath was an ordinary man!! But dad he was extraordinary! On the bed of 'death', he gave me the greatest knowledge of 'life'. This will be the form of God to me! Happy Father's Day to all of you! Hail to all the good dads in the world!"

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is preparing for the release of his directorial project 'Tanvi The Great', scheduled to hit theatres on July 18.

He is also featured in the upcoming ensemble drama 'Metro... In Dino', releasing on July 4.